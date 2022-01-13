Illinois man faces up to 50 years in prison for robberies near Peoria, Springfield, Pontiac

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man now faces decades behind bars after pleading guilty to robbing two banks and four businesses in the Peoria, Springfield and Pontiac areas.

John W. Beck, 55, of Mechanicsburg pleaded Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Peoria to interference with commerce by robbery, bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and to attempted escape from the Livingston County Jail.

He now faces up to 50 years in prison when sentenced May 25 by Senior U.S. District Judge Joe B. McDade.

During his plea, he admitted to robbing the following places last year:

Dollar General in Buffalo on April 8

Bank of Pontiac, doing business as Odell Bank, on April 9

Fast Stop Store in Odell on April 17

Village Pantry in Paxton on April 18

Subway in Danville on April 19

Elmwood Bank on April 20

Prosecutors said Beck used stolen cars, taken from individuals and car lots, as well as stolen license plates to complete the heists.

In the Elmwood bank robbery, officers responded to the bank, located at 101 E. Evergreen St., on a report of a pipe-wielding man who fled with an undetermined amount of money.

He was arrested last April in Springfield. While in custody, he attempted to escape from the Livingston County Jail in November.

When arrested last year, he was on supervised release, the federal version of probation, for a 2007 bank robbery. He had been sentenced to 151 months in prison and been released in January 2019.

