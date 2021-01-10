An Illinois man was fatally shot by police after he killed at least 3 people and took a woman hostage at an IHOP, police say

Taylor Ardrey
police car siren
Mark Makela/Getty Images

  • A 32-year-old man was killed in a shootout with Illinois police Saturday after he was identified as a suspect in a string of fatal shootings across Chicago and Evanston, according to multiple news reports. 

  • The Chicago Tribune reported Jason Nightengale was named as the suspect in a crime spree that took place at a parking garage, apartment building lobby, convenience store, and an IHOP. 

  • According to CNN, the incident is under investigation and a motive is unknown. 

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot by Illinois police after shooting multiple people and taking a woman hostage during a crime spree in Chicago and Evanston, according to multiple reports. 

The suspect in three deadly shootings that rang out early Saturday was identified as Jason Nightengale, who was killed after a shootout with police, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news conference the shootings began Saturday afternoon around 1:50 p.m, according to CNN. In a parking garage, Nightengale fatally shot a 30-year-old man who was sitting in a car,  the outlet reported. 

The victim was a student at the University of Chicago, the Associated Press reported. The University of Chicago identified the man as Yiran Fan from China who was pursuing Ph.D. studies at the institution.

"This sudden and senseless loss of life causes us indescribable sorrow," the university said on Twitter Sunday."In the days ahead we will come together as a community to mourn, and to lift up fellow members of our community in this difficult time."

The Chicago Tribune reported police believe minutes after the garage shooting, Nightengale continued on to a nearby apartment building where he "just randomly" fired his weapon, shooting a 46-year-old security guard and a 77-year-old-woman who was fetching her mail.

The security guard died from her injuries at the hospital after being struck in the chest, according to the outlet, and the other woman is in critical condition at a local hospital after being struck in the head. 

Brown said Nightengale then went to another building where he saw a man he knew, obtained and took his car keys, and stole his car which a red Toyota. He continued his spree around 3 p.m. following the carjacking, Brown said, per WLS-TV

An hour later, Nightengale, "enters a convenience store, announces a robbery, and fires shots at a 20-year-old male in the head," Brown said, according to the outlet. 

An 81-year-old woman also "sustained gunshot wounds to the back and the neck" while in the convenience store and is in critical condition, Brown said. 

Next, around 5 p.m., the gunman shot a 15-year-old girl in the head while in the car with her mother. The teenager was taken to a local children's hospital in critical condition, according to WLS-TV.

Nightengale returned to the convenience store and started shooting at officers. However, no officers were hit, according to the Chicago Tribune. 

About 40 minutes later in Evanston, Illinois, police received a report of a gunman shooting at a local CVS store, Chief Demitrous Cook of Evanston Police Department said at the press conference.

"The offender fled across the street to an IHOP. We believe in there he took a woman hostage, he shot her, injuring her in a critical manner," Cook said, according to WLS-TV. 

Following that incident, after he left the IHOP, and went to a parking lot where he was met by police, and was "shot and killed," Cook added, according to the news station. 

"Thanks to the bravery of @EvanstonPD police officers and with the support of @Chicago_Police officers, a violent criminal and his murderous rampage was stopped," Superintendent Brown tweeted on Sunday night.

As CNN reported, the incident is under investigation by law enforcement and a motive is currently unknown. 

