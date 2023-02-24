Illinois man files not guilty plea in shooting case

Feb. 23—An Illinois man accused of shooting at another man in January pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Christian Wills was charged for a gunfire exchange on North Cedar Avenue on Jan. 9. Demeshon Jones said Wills was knocking violently on his door and he grabbed his gun to open the door.

Jones said Wills pulled out what he believed to be a firearm, so he shot at the intruder. Wills allegedly returned fire from the parking lot before he fled the area in a black Dodge Charger.

Officers found the vehicle at W.W. Hastings Hospital, where security guards advised a gunshot victim was inside.

Lt. Justin Leatherwood found blood "everywhere." when he looked at the vehicle Wills abandoned at the hospital. A Glock gun box could be seen in the passenger seat, and the pistol was found in the passenger floorboard, covered in blood.

Erika Callaway said Wills approached her as she was walking to her car and took her keys. She said he stabbed the tires to Jones' car before he walked to Jones' apartment.

A warrant was issued the day of the shooting, and Wills was transported to the Cherokee County Courthouse by a bondsman. The bench warrant was recalled, bond was set at $50,000, and B.J. Baker was listed as Wills' attorney.

A motion for discovery was filed Jan. 11 by Baker, wherein the state is to provide the names and addresses of witnesses they plan to call at trial; written or recorded statements made by any party; any books, papers, documents, photographs, or tangible objects the state intends to use at trial; and records check on any witness who could testify at trial.

Jones filed an emergency protective order against Wills on Jan. 12. The order will remain in place and both men are due back in court Aug. 3.

Wills pleaded not guilty during an initial appearance Feb. 7. He is ordered back to court March 22, at 10 a.m. for a felony sounding docket.