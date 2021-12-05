Illinois man fined in EC counterfeit bill spree

Dec. 4—EAU CLAIRE — One of four Illinois residents arrested after police say they were involved in a one-day counterfeit bill spree in Eau Claire was fined $443.

Eleven south side businesses were victimized with fake $100 bills, police said.

Keyon N. Fowler, 23, of Markham, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of attempted theft.

Fowler was originally charged with a felony count of uttering a forgery.

Co-defendant Nigel M. Lee, 22, of Rantoul, returns to court Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Co-defendants Chianne B. Royster, 21, of Bellwood, and Jessica M. Dampier, 21, of Chicago, were previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police investigated a case where two women passed or attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills Sept. 20, 2019, at 11 Eau Claire businesses.

At Panera Bread, 4601 Keystone Crossing, Royster left after an employee told her the bill she was using to buy food was fake.

Royster and Dampier both used fake $100 bills seven minutes apart at Festival Foods, 3007 Mall Drive. They got $183 back in change after making purchases.

Royster bought two movie tickets for $14 at Micon Cinema 7 with a counterfeit $100 bill and received $86 in change.

A clerk at Dunkin Donuts, 1431 S. Hastings Way, denied Dampier when she tried to make a purchase with a fake bill.

Royster received $88 in change after making a purchase with a fake bill at O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 1417 S. Hastings Way.

Dampier received $85 in change after buying food with a fake $100 bill at Famous Dave's.

Dampier was given $90 in change after buying food with a counterfeit bill at Topper's Pizza.

Royster bought a small amount of merchandise with a fake $100 bill at Sally's Beauty Supply.

Royster received $85 in change after buying merchandise at Auto Zone, 1605 S. Hastings Way, using a fake bill.

A female received $93 in change after using a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase at Best Buy, 4090 Commonwealth Ave.

Royster used a fake $100 bill to buy $13 worth of food at Noodles & Company.

During the course of these transactions, the victim businesses were able to provide police with the description of a suspect vehicle.

An officer found the vehicle traveling on South Hastings Way and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was Lee and the passengers were Fowler, Royster and Dampier.

Police took $753 from Fowler, believing it was change from the fake $100 bills.

A large amount of currency was also found in the center console and in a purse in the back seat.

A counterfeit $100 bill was found next to the front passenger seat.