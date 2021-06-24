Illinois man is first charged for attacking journalists during Capitol riot

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Illinois man on Thursday became the first person charged for attacking journalists during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who also goes by the name Shane Castleman, was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, the Justice Department announced.

Attorney General Merrick Garland touted the arrest in a statement on Thursday, noting that the department has now arrested 500 people who took part in the violence, including 100 who are facing charges for attacking police, he noted.

The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

"The Department of Justice will continue to follow the facts in this case and charge what the evidence supports to hold all January 6th perpetrators accountable," he said.

According to court papers, Woods was recorded on video wearing a Trump baseball cap and Trump face mask while walking around in a restricted area at the Capitol, and assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer, causing her to trip and fall to the ground.

Woods was also allegedly caught on camera targeting journalists who were filming the attack on the Capitol, and was among a larger crowd of people who "yelled inflammatory rhetoric" against the news media.

In one video, the FBI said Woods can be seen "walking closely around a cameraman dressed in blue jeans and a blue jacket" and then tackles the cameraman to the ground.

"The manner of attack on the cameraman was very similar to the attack" on the U.S. Capitol Police officer, the complaint said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'What planet' are they on? Judge blasts Republicans for downplaying attack on U.S. Capitol

    A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday harshly criticized Republican lawmakers for downplaying the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, questioning "what planet" they are living on. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol that day in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 480 people have been arrested on charges linked to the attack.

  • Judge deciding if special prosecutor can exit Tisaby case

    A St. Louis judge said Thursday that he’ll decide by the end of next week whether to allow the special prosecutor to withdraw from the perjury and evidence tampering case against William Don Tisaby, a former FBI agent hired by St. Louis’ top prosecutor to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens. Judge Bryan Hettenbach also will decide no later than July 2 on a motion from attorneys for Tisaby that seeks a sanction of Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody. Tisaby's attorneys accused Carmody of failing to turn over evidence, which Carmody denied.

  • Indiana Woman Is The First Capitol Defendant Sentenced

    Anna Morgan-Lloyd told the court she “felt ashamed that something meant to show support for the President had turned violent."

  • Factbox-Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal came with sacrifices

    President Joe Biden and top White House officials hailed a bipartisan, preliminary infrastructure agreement as proof that Washington - and even American democracy itself - could deliver tangible results despite huge partisan divides. Biden insists he will continue to fight for his priorities - including what he calls "human infrastructure" and more funding for environmental programs - in the separate Democrats-only bill, and insisted he would not sign one package without the other. The compromise hammered out by the "G-21" group of Republican and Democratic senators includes $312 billion in new funding for roads, bridges, public transit and electric vehicle infrastructure, roughly half the $621 billion that Biden sought in the American Jobs Plan proposal he unveiled in March.

  • Sydney faces 'scariest period' in pandemic amid Delta outbreak

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), reported a double digit rise in new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day as officials fight to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. "Since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. NSW has imposed tough restrictions in Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, with health officials saying transmission could be happening even through minimal contact with infected persons.

  • Why America’s most high profile socialist lawmaker is fighting for her political life

    Capitalists will be ‘emboldened’ if she loses recall battle, Seattle’s Kshama Sawant tells Andrew Buncombe

  • Protesters Gather in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Following Violent Arrest of Two Brothers

    Demonstrators took to the streets of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday night, June 23, following the forceful arrest of two brothers at a gas station earlier that day.Footage streamed live on Facebook by Rye Martinez shows demonstrators gathered in Rock Hill on Wednesday night.Video of the arrest that sparked the protest was streamed live on Facebook. The footage showed officers taking down two men, becoming increasingly physical until both men are handcuffed.Police said they arrested Ricky Roderick Price, “a known offender," for possessing two bags of marijuana and a pistol. While he was being arrested, his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached officers.Both brothers were charged – one with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and marijuana, and other charges; the other brother was charged with hindering police.Police said they were conducting an internal review of the incident. Credit: Rye Martinez via Storyful

  • Matt Gaetz’s Tweet About Defunding FBI Lasted Less Than A Minute Online

    The embattled Florida Republican immediately deleted a post about the law enforcement agency investigating him for possible sex trafficking.

  • Biden urges North Carolina, one of the least vaccinated states, to 'get it done'

    President Joe Biden implored a crowded gym in Raleigh, North Carolina, to get vaccinated and stop the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

  • George Floyd statue vandalized in Brooklyn

    There is growing outrage in Brooklyn and in Newark after two statues to honor George Floyd were targeted by vandals.

  • Meghan McCain Calls on FBI to Rescue Britney Spears: ‘This Is A Human Trafficking Issue’ (Video)

    Meghan McCain firmly believes that things need to be escalated quickly in the case of Britney Spears’s conservatorship. On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the host went so far as to say that the FBI should be getting involved. Discussing the testimony of the pop star during their “Hot Topics” segment, the panel of women unanimously agreed that Spears’s testimony was more heartbreaking and damning than any of them expected. McCain admitted that she felt “physically ill” listening to Spears’s st

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Bystander Stops Man Who Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Yelled Anti-Asian Slurs at Woman in NYC

    The NYPD released photos of a man who allegedly kicked, spewed anti-Asian remarks and pulled a knife on a woman in Manhattan on Monday. What happened: The 23-year-old victim was walking on West 26th Street Sixth and Seventh Avenue when the alleged suspect kicked her behind her leg and yelled anti-Asian slurs just before midnight, according to PIX11.

  • Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racist Insults at Asian Uber Driver in North Carolina

    A white woman was captured on video yelling racial slurs at an Asian Uber driver at a gas station in Charlotte, N.C. Rude passengers: Outhay Chokbengboun, a 46-year-old Laotian American, said he picked up a small group of passengers who argued with him as he was driving, WSOC reported. An argument ensued and escalated into one of the passengers offering to bribe him, and another insulting him.

  • Famous QAnon Couple Featured In Documentaries Arrested In Capitol Attack

    Jamie and Jennifer Buteau face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The feds say Jamie Buteau threw a chair at officers.

  • Durham man arrested for Chapel Hill road rage shooting

    The victim told police the incident started when he argued with the suspects after one driver was cut off.

  • Three charged for allegedly beating and strangling Illinois officer during traffic stop

    Three people were arrested after authorities said they beat and strangled an Illinois police officer during a traffic stop on Monday.