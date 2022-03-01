Illinois man found guilty of abusing ex-girlfriend to receive sentence March 28

AJ Dome, The Manhattan Mercury, Kan.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—An Illinois man found guilty of half of the 10 counts regarding abuse of an ex-girlfriend at a Manhattan hotel will be sentenced in March.

Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison on Monday set March 28 as the date for Isain Lopez's sentencing hearing. The hearing will be at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom.

A jury found Lopez, 24, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat on Feb. 16. The jury deliberated the case for six hours before coming to a decision after 9 p.m.

The jury found him not guilty of a second count of aggravated kidnapping, a second count of robbery, a second count of aggravated battery, a second count of criminal threat and attempted rape.

On the evening of Aug. 20, 2020, and early morning of Aug. 21, 2020, Lopez accused his former girlfriend of cheating on him, then he strangled and hit her while keeping her captive at the Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.

The woman said she had previously been in a relationship with Lopez and joined the military to get away from Lopez, who was not present for his trial. Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said Lopez was not happy with his attorney and decided to represent himself.

Lopez remains in the Riley County Jail on $1 million bond.

