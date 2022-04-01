Illinois man found not guilty in child sexual assault trial

Apr. 1—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Illinois man accused of sexually touching a girl in the town of Lafayette in 2012 has been found not guilty on all counts.

William G. Carter, 54, of Smithfield, Ill., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

However, the jury returned not guilty verdicts on both charges after deliberating about two hours Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told a school counselor in 2016 that Carter lived with her and her mom in the town of Lafayette several years ago, and he sexually touched her over and under her clothing on two separate occasions. Her mother told police Carter lived with them between March and October 2012, when she was 10 years old.

During closing arguments Wednesday, defense attorney Matthew Krische said the state has to provide evidence, beyond a reasonable doubt, that convinces the jury that an assault occurred.

"This case is about an intentional touching, which didn't happen," Krische told the jury.

Krische also said the girl's mother has encouraged her to lie about Carter's behavior in the past, and the girl has had two criminal offenses as a minor.

"This does come down to credibility," Krische said.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the jury that Carter had no reasonable purpose of touching the girl under her clothes.

"It was for sexual arrousal or gratification," he said. "It wasn't for any medical reason."

Both Carter and the accuser testified during the trial. Newell told the jury to look at what each of them would have to gain by telling the truth or lying, adding that the girl has no reason to lie.

"You need to search for the truth," Newell said. "You look at what makes sense to you."

Newell said it makes no sense for the girl to suddenly accuse Carter of sexual assault, four years after she last saw him, then another five years for it to go through the court system.