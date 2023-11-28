Illinois man killed in three-car crash

Nov. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A 24-year-old Illinois man died in a chain-reaction crash on snowy roads.

On Sunday at approximately 9:44 a.m., the male driver and a woman passenger drove south on County Road 633 near Bartlett Road in a white BMW, and crossed the centerline, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reports.

They struck a white Ford Escape, driven by a 21-year-old woman from Traverse City.

A white Honda CRV behind the Escape, driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City man, rear-ended the car.

The driver of the BMW succumbed to his injuries from the crash and died. Officials from the sheriff's office said they are not releasing the man's name until his next of kin has been notified.

His female passenger, the Escape's 22-year-old male passenger, the CRV's two child passengers and the two other drivers all had non-life threatening injuries and received treatment at Munson Medical Center, according to the release.

Roads were snow-covered, slushy, and icy at the time of the crash, the release said, with snow falling.

The investigation is ongoing.