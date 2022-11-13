Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash

Shane Jason Woods (Photo: [From U.S. District Court records])

A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday.

Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane Jason Woods, also known as Shane Castleman, had been taken into custody.

More:Woman killed in I-55 accident identified by Sangamon County coroner

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Woods was arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence and fleeing/eluding police. Woods was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and his bond was set at $2 million.

Lauren Wegner, 35, of Clayton, North Carolina, died Tuesday when the vehicle she was driving collided with Woods' vehicle in the southbound lanes near mile marker 88.

Woods was driving the wrong way on I-55 when the two vehicles struck each other just past 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident injuring three people.

In the Jan. 6 case, Woods also pleaded guilty to a related federal assault charge on a member of the news media.

Woods will be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.

This story will be updated.

