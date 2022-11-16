Illinois man sentenced for conspiracy, distributing meth

Nov. 16—DAVENPORT — A Joliet, Illinois man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a methamphetamine case that also put three Clinton men behind bars.

Timothy A. Smith, 32, of Joliet, was sentenced Oct. 26, to 12 years in prison following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and distribution of 50 grams and more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Smith was identified as a member of a conspiracy trafficking large amounts of "ice" methamphetamine coming from Arizona. Smith distributed methamphetamine to other drug dealers in the Clinton and Davenport area. Further investigation revealed that Smith also resided in the same house as one of his methamphetamine suppliers, Mario Moreno, who was also charged as part of this conspiracy investigation.

In September 2019, Moreno, 34, of Savanna, Illinois, was ordered to serve 14 years in prison. Others sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:

—Flemming Lashae Lewis, 39, of Clinton, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison in April 2019.

—Charles Edward Lane III, 34, of Clinton, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in April 2019.

—Antonio Gipson, 48, of Clinton, sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison in August 2019.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.