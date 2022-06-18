Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for scamming Mercyhealth out of $3M

Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
·1 min read

The owner of an Illinois marketing firm was sentenced Friday to 366 days in federal prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded Mercyhealth out of more than $3 million.

During a court hearing in Madison, Wisconsin, Ryan Weckerly, 48, of Sycamore, was also ordered to serve six months of home confinement after he's released from prison. He pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return.

Weckerly was the owner of Morning Star Media between 2015 and 2020 when he conspired with former Mercychealth Vice President of Marketing Barbara Bortner in the scam.

News: Speed, alcohol possible factors in deadly Machesney Park crash involving 17-year-old

Federal authorities say Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to his company then paid Bortner kickbacks totaling more than $3.1 million.

"In order to disguise the true nature of the kickback payments, Bortner created a fictitious company named WeInspire LLC," United States Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea said in a release. "During the timeframe of the kickback scheme, Weckerly wrote over 103 checks to WeInspire LLC from one of his business accounts."

Weckerly was also ordered to pay Mercyhealth $2,428,275 in restitution.

Bortner was sentenced last month to 3 1/2 years in prison. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion.

Mercyhealth is a regional health system with seven hospitals including Javon Bea Hospital—Riverside, Javon Bea Hospital—Rockton, and Van Matre Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, all in Rockford.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools, and courts. Contact him at jhagerty@rrstar.com and @jimhagerty.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Sycamore man sent to federal prison for scamming Mercyhealth hospital

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Georgia man gets four life sentences plus 110 years for raping, molesting Macon girl

    “Breathe deeply,” a Macon judge told a just-convicted child molester who lured a girl with promises of a Victoria’s Secret modeling contract. “This will probably be the last time you breathe free air.”

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Multiple people arrested on prostitution charges during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

    Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • One Of Four Convicted Of Burying Florida Couple Alive Resentenced To Life

    A Florida man once sentenced to die by execution will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole following a new re-sentencing trial. Alan Wade, 35, was one of four people convicted of brutally killing a vulnerable couple back in 2005, according to News 4 Jax. For his role in the crime, Wade was sentenced to death — but a landmark 2016 decision by the Florida Supreme Court, Hurst v. State, found that a capital sentencing jury must vote unanimously, which had n

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Tiger King 's Joe Exotic Ends Engagement After His Fiancé 'Moved On' Following His Prison Release

    "He has nothing to say [that's] bad about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back," an attorney for Joe Exotic says in a statement to PEOPLE

  • NYPD arrests woman for pepper spray attack in Manhattan

    Police arrested a woman from Florida for pepper-spraying a group of young Asian women in Manhattan last weekend.

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit

  • Man shot in pickup during attempted robbery in Parkland overpowered gunman, deputies say

    Pierce County deputies said the 40-year-old gunshot victim was holding one of his attackers on the ground when they arrived.

  • Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

    Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.

  • Kobe Bryant crash photos and Sheriff's Department use-of-force video collide in courtroom

    A year after L.A. County Deputy Doug Johnson took graphic photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene that were then passed around, he was caught up in another scandal.

  • Missing Lafayette girl found in Nebraska, Colorado man arrested

    Nebraska State Patrol had been notified by Lafayette Police Department the girl was believed to be traveling through the state with an adult man.

  • Miami ’44 Demons’ gangster gloated on Instagram from crime scene. It sent him to prison

    Marcos “J-Bang” Martin-Morgado was an unlikely member of a Brownsville street gang known as the “44 Demons.” He was born in Cuba, lived in Spain and played high school basketball in the suburban enclave of Miami Springs.

  • Ohio jury found police officer faced discrimination and retaliation. So they awarded her $2

    An Ohio jury ruled in favor of a Columbus police official’s racial discrimination lawsuit — however, they awarded her only […] The post Ohio jury found police officer faced discrimination and retaliation. So they awarded her $2 appeared first on TheGrio.