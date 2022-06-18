Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for scamming Mercyhealth out of $3M

The owner of an Illinois marketing firm was sentenced Friday to 366 days in federal prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded Mercyhealth out of more than $3 million.

During a court hearing in Madison, Wisconsin, Ryan Weckerly, 48, of Sycamore, was also ordered to serve six months of home confinement after he's released from prison. He pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return.

Weckerly was the owner of Morning Star Media between 2015 and 2020 when he conspired with former Mercychealth Vice President of Marketing Barbara Bortner in the scam.

News: Speed, alcohol possible factors in deadly Machesney Park crash involving 17-year-old

Federal authorities say Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to his company then paid Bortner kickbacks totaling more than $3.1 million.

"In order to disguise the true nature of the kickback payments, Bortner created a fictitious company named WeInspire LLC," United States Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea said in a release. "During the timeframe of the kickback scheme, Weckerly wrote over 103 checks to WeInspire LLC from one of his business accounts."

Weckerly was also ordered to pay Mercyhealth $2,428,275 in restitution.

Bortner was sentenced last month to 3 1/2 years in prison. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion.

Mercyhealth is a regional health system with seven hospitals including Javon Bea Hospital—Riverside, Javon Bea Hospital—Rockton, and Van Matre Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, all in Rockford.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools, and courts. Contact him at jhagerty@rrstar.com and @jimhagerty.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Sycamore man sent to federal prison for scamming Mercyhealth hospital