Illinois man steals $14K in chips from Rivers Casino in armed robbery, suspect caught

An Illinois man was arrested and charged with stealing more than $14,000 worth of casino chips in an armed robbery on Halloween.

Ismail Ahmed Ateyat, 23, of Chicago Ridge, Ill., entered the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Ill., on Oct. 31, wearing a black ski mask and wielding a handgun, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Ateyat pointed the handgun at casino employees and swiped $14,100 in chips before fleeing, the release said.

Gaming Board agents tracked Ateyat to his home, discovering the ski mask, handgun and stolen chips.

“Because of the swift and diligent work by our Gaming Agents and our local law enforcement partners, we were able to arrest this individual and recover the stolen casino chips,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter.

“I am grateful to our Gaming Agents, Illinois State Police, Chicago Ridge Police and the staff at Rivers Casino.”

Ateyat was charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of armed robbery on Nov. 1 and is being held without bond. His next hearing is slated for the Circuit Court of Cook County’s Second Municipal District-Skokie on Nov. 30.

According to the release, Illinois has 15 casinos, 11 licensed sportsbooks and a network of more than 8,400 licensed video gaming establishments.

