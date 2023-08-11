Illinois man suspected of traveling to Apple Valley to meet 17-year-old girl

An Illinois man was arrested on suspicion of traveling to Apple Valley where he planned to meet a 17-year-old girl for lewd purposes, authorities said.

The exchange between the suspect and victim began in November 2022, when the two met while playing the online gaming platform “Roblox.” The two have communicated using various applications, with the suspect eventually coercing the girl into sexting and exploited her into sexual acts, committed on an electronic device, authorities reported.

On Wednesday, identified as Faruq Balogun, 19, flew from Chicago to Ontario, California, and went to the girl’s home in Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputy Cohlton Hubbard responded to the call for service at the victim’s home in the 15500 block Ute Road and questioned Balogun. At the completion of the investigation, Balogun was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes and sending or selling obscene matter, sheriff’s officials reported.

Balogun was booked to the High Desert Detention Center. He posted bail and was released on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.

Apple Valley sheriff’s officials are reminding parents of the importance of protecting children.

It is essential for parents to be vigilant in helping their children learn and use safe technology practices. Parents should monitor activity and conduct regular, unannounced checks of phones and other devices to ensure they are being used properly. These checks will protect children and provide opportunity for early detection of someone exploiting or coercing their child, sheriff's officials stated.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Apple Valley sheriff’s station at (760) 240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Illinois man suspected of traveling to Apple Valley to meet teen girl