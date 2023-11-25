Illinois Man Wins $25,000 a Year for Life in Lottery Printing Error

An Illinois man won $25,000 a year for life thanks to a lottery ticket printing error. Michael Sopejstal stopped at a GoLo gas station in Michigan in September, where he often goes to get a Lucky for Life lottery ticket after visiting his favorite restaurant. He asked the cashier to print a ticket for 10 draws, but the cashier accidentally printed 10 lines for a single draw. Sopejstal took the ticket anyway, and he’s happy he did: When he checked the $20 ticket later, he saw he’d won one of the top prizes. According to the lottery, the odds of winning that are one in 1.8 million. The 60-year-old opted for a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life. He told the lottery he plans to spend it on travel and save the rest.

Read it at Michigan Lottery Connect

Read more at The Daily Beast.