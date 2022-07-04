Illinois manhunt underway after 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park; at least six confirmed dead

Illinois police launched a manhunt for a suspect linked to a shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday that left at least six dead and more than two dozen wounded.

The whereabouts of the suspected gunman, described as a White male with black hair, around 19 years old, were not immediately clear. Police said he opened fire from a rooftop and then fled. Police scanner chatter indicated authorities were looking at numerous locations in the surrounding area, an affluent suburban enclave about 25 miles north of Chicago.

"No indication he’s barricaded anywhere or has any hostages," Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said during an afternoon news briefing. "Investigators are very, very quickly working to identify who this person is and figure out where he’s at."

Police have recovered a rifle but said the unidentified gunman is still considered armed and dangerous.

ILLINOIS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE ERUPTS INTO CHAOS AFTER MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT: REPORT

Gov. JB Pritzker said he "made all state resources available" to assist the community and that state police were on the scene, as were officers from the Chicago Police Department. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office warned the public to avoid the area near the shooting in Highland Park and also said its deputies were on scene.

The city said in a statement that 16 people had been hospitalized and that the investigation remained active as of around 12:40 p.m. CT.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park.

"We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the sheriff’s office tweeted. "STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work."

It was not immediately clear how many people had been shot. Two people are confirmed dead.

Story continues

The Highland Park Police Department confirmed they are responding to an "active situation" and will soon release a statement to Fox News Digital.

A witness told the Chicago-based WGN-TV News that he heard around 15 shots as he grabbed his four-year-old son and fled the area. He said the gunman had crouched in a "very military style" and methodically opened fire, according to an eyewitness.

Video shared to the Citizen App showed at least one police helicopter hovering overhead near the parade route.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News Digital for updates.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.