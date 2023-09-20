Illinois mass murder suspect found dead after Oklahoma police chase

CATOOSA — A person of interest in connection to a mass murder in Illinois is now dead after a fatal police chase in Oklahoma.

A family of four, two adults and two children, and three dogs were found dead with gunshots wounds on Sunday evening at their home in Romeoville, Illinois, a small village approximately 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

Within hours of their discovery, Romeoville Police believed Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Steamwood, Illinois, to be a suspect, along with a woman he had a relationship with, according to a news release. She was reported as a missing or endangered person Tuesday by her family.

Illinois mass murder suspect dies in Catoosa, Oklahoma car crash

Wednesday morning, a digital license plate reader alerted the Catoosa Police Department to the suspect's vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated.

"The vehicle immediately attempted to elude the officers resulting in a single car crash of the suspect vehicle, causing the vehicle to catch on fire," Romeoville police said in a press release.

Officers on the scene said they heard what sounded like two gunshots, and a male believed to be Huey was found dead in the driver's seat. The woman was found with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

"Although Huey is identified as a suspect, this is still an active and evolving investigation," Romeoville police said. "This portion of the incident is still unfolding. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance. This does not conclude the investigation. The Romeoville Police Department is committed to meeting the same burden of proof required in any criminal case."

Police say Romeoville, Illinois family murdered in home

Police said they believe the incident occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

The bodies were discovered when the Romeoville Police Department responded to a request for a well-being check at the residence, authorities said in a statement.

"A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 am on the morning of Sunday, September 17 and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day, resulting in family members becoming concerned," the statement reads.

The deceased have been identified as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The children have not been named.

The police have also requested that anyone with information contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.

Contributing: Saman Shafiq

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Nathaniel Huey Jr. suspect in Illinois murders, dies in Oklahoma chase