Illinois' minimum wage is going up again in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Illinois' minimum wage is set for another increase when the calendar turns to 2024.
When does the Illinois minimum wage go up?
On Jan. 1 the Illinois minimum wage will increase from $13/hour to $14/hour because of legislation passed by the state government in 2019 that will eventually see the minimum wage settle at $15/hour in 2025.
The wage increase is expected to impact 734,800 workers in Illinois, who will see an annual income increase of $633.
The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40/hour. For youth working less than 650 hours in a year, the minimum wage will grow to $12/hour.
How many states are increasing their minimum wage?
Illinois will be one of 22 states nationwide seeing an increase in the minimum wage on Jan. 1.
More: Illinois DMV Santa adds 304 custom license plates to naughty list: 'DZNUTZ,' 'IOWASUX'
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois minimum wage going up again in 2024