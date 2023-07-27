Illinois National Guardsman charged with breaking into U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

A former Illinois National Guardsman was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during which he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Joseph Bierbrodt faces eight federal charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, physical violence in a restricted building and assault on a federal officer, according to CBS News Chicago.

He reportedly acted alongside his brother, William Bierbrodt, of St. Cloud, Fla., who now also faces similar charges.

The feds also found posts made by William on the social media app Parler, prior to the Capitol riot, in which he called for violence against those with opposing political mindsets.

He wrote that “Obama cronies” should be “shot in the head.” “Time for revolution French style,” he added, according to court documents.

The FBI identified the brothers through images taken during the riot, which showed Joseph Bierbrodt in a red hat and an American flag face covering and William holding a cane and riding in a mobility scooter due to an injury to his foot.

The charges state that the brothers breached the Capitol through the Senate fire exit. William allegedly used his cane to break a window on the exit door, allowing other rioters to enter and causing over $1,100 worth of damage.

Inside the Capitol, Joseph Bierbrodt reportedly assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police officer by slamming the cop against a wall.

However, other officers managed to block his path down the hallway, and another altercation with police using pepper spray left Joseph Bierbrodt bleeding from the chin, after which he exited the Capitol with his brother.

A witness who served with him in the Illinois National Guard was later able to identify Bierbrodt from photos taken during the incident.

As of now, both brothers have been released on bond as the legal process continues.