Illinois officials save man from jumping off overpass bridge

The founder of New York-based cosmetic company Grande Cosmetics has addressed the controversy surrounding her company’s trending eyelash growth serum and its adverse side effects, including the loss of monolids. Several Asian women have shared their experiences on TikTok, saying they had suffered side effects after using GrandeLASH-MD eyelash growth serum for months. In an email to NextShark, Alicia Grande, the founder and CEO of Grande Cosmetics, said there is “no scientific evidence that ties eyelid fat loss to GrandeLASH-MD or Isopropyl Cloprostenate (ICP),” as some of the TikTok users claimed.