Illinois parade shooting suspect makes brief return to courtroom for case update; 10,000 pages of reports have been shared

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Lake County prosecutors indicated the massive investigation into the July Fourth Highland Park parade shooting is still ongoing during a brief courtroom appearance Tuesday for alleged shooter Robert Crimo III.

In a case management conference that lasted three minutes, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said prosecutors had shared an additional 10,000 written pages of reports and other investigative materials, along with dozens of photographs, with Crimo’s attorneys since the defendant’s last court appearance Nov. 1. The prosecutor also said his office was seeking medical records of shooting victims in the case.

Judge Victoria Rossetti noted for the record that she had received information prosecutors had subpoenaed from a company that sells tactical gear. Prosecutors said they had shared that information with Crimo’s attorneys from the public defender’s office.

Rossetti set a May 9 date for the next hearing in the case.

Crimo, 22, who was wearing a surgical mask, was then escorted out of the courtroom, near where his mother and father, Robert Crimo Jr., were seated. His father is due back in court in mid-February on charges filed in December by prosecutors who allege Crimo Jr. acted recklessly when he vouched for his then-underage son in 2019 on state forms that allowed his son to purchase firearms.

Crimo III is charged with more than 100 felony counts, including seven counts of first-degree murder, in the shooting at the Highland Park July Fourth parade.

Tuesday’s hearing was the first since it was reported earlier this month that Crimo had allegedly made a prank phone call to a journalist on Dec. 31. The incident was not mentioned during the hearing.

