Illinois plays role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Today marks the one year anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol.

Why it matters: Over 700 people have been arrested since the assault on democracy that hasn't happened in the U.S. in centuries.

By the numbers: The FBI has charged 21 Illinoisans for their role in the attack, per NPR, including:

Aurora man Jim Bob Elliott (24) is accused of attacking an officer with a flagpole.

Springfield man Roy Franklin (66) is accused of entering the Senate chamber.

Posen man David Wiersma (66) is accused of entering the Capitol building. He posted to Facebook that night: "It was all bs. It was staged by ANTIFA, BLM and Capitol police."

Illinois lawmakers involved include downstate Republican Mary Miller, who spoke at the rally before the insurrection and infamously said "Hitler was right on one thing…" before talking about the future of our children.

Meanwhile, Senator Tammy Duckworth had to shelter on her own during the riot because of a lack of wheelchair access in the Capitol building.

And Rep. Adam Kinzinger was one of only 10 house Republicans to impeach President Trump after the insurrection. He crossed his party again to serve on the House committee currently investigating January 6th.

Archive: Check out Justin's live broadcast while the riot was happening.

