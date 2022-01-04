Illinois police officer pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun, prosecutors say

Marlene Lenthang
·4 min read

A police officer in Bradley, Illinois, pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun at a hotel last week, according to prosecutors.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe shared new details of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's last moments on Monday, as he said he's asking federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty for the two suspects in the shooting.

Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Image: Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic (Bradley Police Dept.)
Rittmanic, 49, was fatally shot and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey critically injured after they responded to a call at a Comfort Inn in Bradley, about 60 miles south of Chicago, on Dec. 29. The call was about dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

The officers located the possible owner of the vehicle in a room inside the hotel and initiated a conversation with the subjects of the room from outside the door. Those subjects later came out of the room and shot both officers, Bradley police said in a news release.

During Harris’ bond hearing Monday, Rowe revealed that Sullivan emerged from the hotel room armed with a 9mm handgun, NBC Chicago reported.

Sullivan allegedly pointed the gun and shot Bailey in the head then turned the gun to Rittmanic and shot her as she tried to run away, Rowe said.

Sullivan allegedly chased Rittmanic down the hallway, pinned her against the door and tried to simultaneously unjam his gun and disarm Rittmanic. Harris allegedly helped him successfully disarm Rittmanic, according to Rowe.

The pair then stood over Rittmanic as she was shot and wounded on the floor, pointing their guns at her, Rowe said.

“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, ‘Just leave, you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t, please don’t,” Rowe said.

“She was desperately pleading for her life,” Rowe added.

Sullivan then allegedly fired two shots from what prosecutors believe to be Rittmanic’s gun, hitting Rittmanic in the neck area, according to Rowe.

Harris handed Sullivan keys and told him, “You have to go” and he fled. She then went back to the hotel room, gathered her belongings and her two children who were in the room and fled.

Rowe said Rittmanic succumbed to the gunshot wounds later that evening and Officer Bailey remains in the hospital, “fighting for his life.”

Sullivan was arrested Friday after authorities conducted a search warrant on a home in North Manchester, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. Harris turned herself into the Bradley Police Department also on Friday, Illinois State Police said.

Sullivan is charged with six counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. Meanwhile, Harris is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Neither Sullivan nor Harris have lawyers listed online as of Tuesday.

Harris was denied bail Monday and remains in the custody of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department without bond, while Sullivan remains in the custody of Indiana law enforcement.

Sullivan refused to waive extradition to Illinois and Rowe’s office is in the process of securing a governor’s warrant to have him return to Illinois to face charges, Rowe said.

Rowe announced Monday that his office filed state charges against Sullivan and Harris for first-degree murder of a police officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. He said the state charges will proceed in the Kankakee County Courthouse and his office will seek life sentences for Sullivan and Harris.

He also submitted a request to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois and to the U.S. Attorney General to review the cases for federal murder charges and to pursue a federal sentence of death against both defendants.

Though Illinois is not a death penalty state, the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case, Rowe said, citing legal precedent and "the nature of the offenses."

"Our State’s Attorney’s Office will now work to ensure these offenders face the harshest justice the law allows, no matter the jurisdiction, and to ensure that the full weight of the criminal justice system is brought to bear upon them and anyone who assisted them," Rowe said.

Both cases will proceed before a Kankakee grand jury later this month. Harris’ arraignment is slated for Jan. 27.

