Illinois police release dashcam footage after three suspects indicted for strangling officer during traffic stop

An Illinois police department released dashcam footage this week that purported to show three suspects, who have been indicted on attempted murder charges, beating and strangling an officer during a traffic stop last month.

Video shows an officer with the Aurora Police Department pulling over a vehicle at around 10 p.m. on June 21 when Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, hops out of the car and allegedly says, "I'm gonna knock you out, bro." The officer repeatedly tries to tell the man to "get back into the vehicle," though when he tries to place him under arrest, he walks away and two women are seen exiting the car.

He eventually takes off running, and the officer pursues before the alleged attack occurs off camera.

Law enforcement said the two females "began striking the officer with closed fists and kicking his body and head." One of the two women purportedly "placed her forearm around the officer’s neck and applied significant force to his windpipe, causing him to lose the ability to breathe."

When backup arrived, the two women were seen on top of the officer as a separate policeman started to pry his colleague free.

On Friday, Sheba Taylor, 26, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Paul Sherrod Taylor were each indicted by a grand jury on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and resisting a peace officer. Paul Sherrod Taylor faced an additional charge of threatening an officer.

The incident drew the attention of city Mayor Richard Irvin, who railed against the "act of malice and cowardice."

“This type of lawlessness and violence against our police officers cannot and will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement. “This was an act of malice and cowardice, and I will absolutely seek that the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let’s keep this officer in our prayers as the officer makes a full and complete recovery.”

Similarly, Chief Kristen Ziman said, “Our Aurora police officers are entrusted with keeping our community safe from harm. I am at a loss of words when an officer is physically attacked from something that would have been a simple traffic ticket. We will not allow our city to become a place where criminals feel emboldened and lawlessness ensues.”

The officer was transported to a local hospital, though his condition has not been revealed.

Both Jennifer Taylor's and Sheba Taylor's bail were initially set at $50,000, while Paul Sherrod's bail was set at $75,000. The relationship between the three suspects has not been disclosed.

Jennifer Taylor and Sheba Taylor have since been released from confinement after the Chicago Community Bond Fund, a liberal criminal justice reform organization, posted their bail, according court records viewed by the Washington Examiner.

The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

