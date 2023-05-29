Illinois police shoot knife-wielding man, injure woman

Police in northern Illinois shot and killed a man Sunday night after trying to arrest him, injuring a woman in the process.

Fox Lake police officers were called after a man reportedly damaged a vehicle and threw a golf club at someone. They arrived at a home in the Chicago suburb after 11:10 p.m.

After police told the man he was under arrest, he allegedly pulled a knife and lunged at them, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said in a statement.

The man, 47, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics tried to treat him. A 43-year-old woman was also shot in the leg but the wound was not considered life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be released on Monday.

The man’s identity will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office following an autopsy.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the use of force and whether the shooting was justified.

With News Wire Services