Illinois primary election 2024: How and where to vote in the Chicago suburbs

On March 19, Illinois primary voters will select their party’s nominees for an array of public offices. But the election is already underway as voters cast their ballots early or by mailing them in. This is a quick guide to explain what races are up for election, the different ways you can cast your ballot and the information people need to know if they still need to register to vote before Election Day.

Illinois Democratic and Republican voters will pick nominees for president as well as the delegates for the national nominating conventions. Some of the key local races include for U.S. Congress, the Illinois House, 23 of 59 seats in the Illinois Senate and two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court, though one is uncontested and outside the Chicago area.

Democratic primary voters in Cook County also will pick nominees in two races: Cook County state’s attorney and Cook County clerk of the Circuit Court. The other political parties don’t have contested races for both offices. And, in Chicago, voters will be asked whether they side with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s referendum question that proposes raising as much as $100 million for homelessness services by changing the graduated tax rate on the transfers of real estate.

This is a voters’ guide for suburban Chicago. We also have a voters’ guide for Chicago residents you can find here.

Have questions about how to vote or key deadlines? We’ve got you covered.

What are the major races on the ballot?

Voters will select candidates from each political party to run in the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election for the following offices:

U.S. president

U.S. representative

Illinois state senator

Illinois state representative

Illinois Supreme Court justice

Illinois Appellate Court judge

Circuit Court judge

Subcircuit judge

Cook County state’s attorney

Cook County commissioner

Cook County clerk of the Circuit Court

Water Reclamation District commissioner

Board of Review commissioner

What are the key dates to know?

Feb. 8 marked the start of early voting and the first day mail-in ballots will be sent to voters who requested them.

March 3 marks the last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

March 4 marks the start of expanded early voting in jurisdictions that have early voting at permanent polling places other than the office of the election authority.

5 p.m, March 14 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

March 18 marks the final day of early voting.

March 19is primary Election Day, also the latest date a mail-in ballot can be postmarked to be counted.

Am I eligible to vote?

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, voters must:

be a U.S. citizen

be 17 years of age to vote in a primary; 18 years old to vote in the general election

live in the same precinct at least 30 days before the election

How do I register to vote?

You can register online with the Illinois State Board of Elections by March 3.

Otherwise, consult your jurisdiction for details on how to register to vote in person or by mail. Two forms of identification — including one that shows your current address — must be provided if registering to vote in person.

Unsure of your voter registration status? Check it here.

What if I moved?

You can register online using your new address — even if your Illinois driver’s license or state-issued ID still displays your old address.

Regular registration is open year-round except during the 27-day period just prior to an election, 16 days prior to the election for online registration and during the two-day period after each election (one day after if in Chicago). Grace period registration is only available in-person at sites authorized by each election authority.

Do I have to declare a political party affiliation in order to vote March 19?

Yes. Under the law in Illinois, voters in a Primary Election only vote on one ballot that lists the candidates for that one party. Voters are free to stick with or switch parties from election to election, and selections in the Primary do not affect how a person may vote in any future elections.

How and where can I vote in person on or before Election Day?

Consult your local jurisdiction below for mail-in ballot and early voting information.

Polls will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 19. Each voter must vote at their designated polling place. If your voter registration record cannot be found, then you may be issued a provisional ballot instead.

You can bring written or printed materials into the voting booth, but you may be required to remove or cover up campaign clothing, buttons or stickers, according to ACLU Illinois.

Voting systems vary by jurisdiction. Find which one are available in your county here.

Never take a photo of your completed ballot and post it on social media — it’s a felony. Take a photo of your “I voted” sticker outside the polling place instead.

Here’s a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction look at where and when residents may vote in advance of or on the day of the primary election on March 19.

Locations and hours of operation are subject to change, so check with your local jurisdiction for latest information.

Suburban Cook County

DuPage County

Kane County

Lake County

McHenry County

Will County

Sources: The counties; Tribune reporting

