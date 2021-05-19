Illinois prison term loomed for suspect in Iowa girl's death

In this Nov. 2020, photo provided by the Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office is Henry Earl Dinkins. Dinkins, a registered sex offender was charged last July, with violating sex offender registry requirements by failing to update his address, and having contact with minors. On Wednesday, April 5, 2021, authorities announced that Dinkins, who is still in custody, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl who disappeared last July. (Scott County Sheriff's Office via AP)
RYAN J. FOLEY
·2 min read

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa parolee tentatively agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Henry Dinkins indicated during a hearing last July 7 that he would accept a deal to plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and be sentenced to eight years in prison, said Geno Caffarini, the state's attorney in Bureau County, Illinois.

Dinkins, 48, said he needed more time to get his affairs in order before returning to prison, and a hearing was scheduled for July 22 for him to enter his plea, Caffarini said.

Police say that on early July 10, Dinkins kidnapped 10-year-old Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment where she was staying the night with her half brother, who is Dinkins’ son. They say he shot her to death and discarded her body in a pond in rural eastern Iowa, where her remains were discovered in March after a monthslong search.

“I feel bad with that whole thing that happened. That’s a tragedy. Didn’t expect it from this guy,” Caffarini said.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender with a long criminal history, was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping earlier this month. He has yet to enter a plea and his public defender hasn't returned messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Dinkins had been granted parole in Iowa just months before the girl’s death, in March 2020, and released from a Davenport residential correctional facility. The early release was granted even though Dinkins was facing the felony meth charges in Illinois, which stemmed from an April 2019 traffic stop in which police found about two pounds of the drug in his car.

Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Cord Overton said Wednesday an initial review of Dinkins’ parole and supervision has not “identified any deviation from policies or procedures for individuals” with similar risk factors and convictions. He said Illinois authorities had not placed a detainer on Dinkins for the drug charges, and so he was released rather than transferred to face them.

Caffarini said that Dinkins had been released on $100,000 bond after his April 2019 arrest in Illinois and had made every court appearance in the case. He said the trial had been delayed several times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to court backlogs across the nation.

Dinkins did not formally enter a guilty plea at the July 7 hearing, and could have changed his mind before the July 22 hearing, Caffarini said.

“There was nothing binding him to that plea agreement,” he said.

Caffarini chastised Overton, the Iowa corrections spokesman, for releasing a statement with “misinformation” claiming that Dinkins’ sentencing had been delayed. Since he hadn’t yet pleaded guilty, “there never was a sentence to stay,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Charged with murder in Boise shooting, 2 Idaho men enter pleas, have trial dates set

    The two charged in the killing near Boise State’s campus are being held without bail at the Ada County Jail.

  • Monster cyclone Tauktae leaves 20 people dead in Covid-stricken India

    Vessels send SOS messages as cyclone makes landfall in India A monster cyclone has lashed India, with powerful winds and driving rain leaving at least 20 people dead, and interrupting the vaccine programme the country urgently needs to get its spiralling Covid-19 outbreak under control. Cyclone Tauktae battered swathes of the vast nation, sending huge waves crashing onto its shores, turning streets into rivers and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee. The colossal swirling system - the biggest to hit the region in decades - claimed lives in Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat as savage winds swept through flimsy homes and uprooted trees and electricity pylons. Mumbai authorities closed the airport and urged people to stay indoors, shifting about 600 Covid-19 patients in field hospitals "to safer locations", while sea levels swelled as high as three metres (10 feet) near the seaside town of Diu. Two navy ships were deployed to assist in search and rescue operations for a barge carrying 273 people adrift off Mumbai's coast, with 28 picked up so far, the defence ministry said late on Monday.

  • Guest opinion: Idaho legislator who doxxed Jane Doe should be held accountable

    Veteran and founder of Idaho Female Veterans Network, herself a sexual abuse survivor, wants Rep. Priscilla Giddings to be held accountable for her actions.

  • Raleigh police asking for public’s help to catch man accused of shooting his wife

    The department has a suspect in the murder of a 47-year-old woman found Tuesday.

  • Roche aims Tecentriq at early lung cancer after data shows benefit

    An immunotherapy showed for the first time it can help early-stage lung cancer patients survive longer without their disease returning, according to data released on Wednesday, a potential turning point for such drugs to be used before tumours spread. The drug, Tecentriq from Switzerland's Roche, works like other immunotherapies including Merck's Keytruda and Opdivo from Bristol Myers Squibb, helping take the brakes off the immune system so it can attack tumours. While regarded as an important treatment breakthrough, this class of drugs has so far been largely deployed against advanced lung cancer that has metastasized, attacking other organs including the brain.

  • Dozens of convicted murderers to get a new chance at parole in KY after policy change

    Prosecutors, families decry the change by the state Parole Board

  • Drivers offer impressions of Circuit of The Americas at Goodyear tire test

    Editor’s note: This story initially ran March 2, 2021. Visions of a five-wide dash past the start-finish line danced through Martin Truex Jr.’s head as he and two other NASCAR Cup Series champions got a glimpse of the Circuit of The Americas road course during Tuesday’s Goodyear tire test in Austin, Texas. Truex, the 2017 […]

  • New Bristol Myers immunotherapy combo better than Opdivo alone in melanoma study

    An experimental Bristol Myers Squibb drug from a new class of immunotherapy used in combination with its big-selling cancer medicine Opdivo significantly extended the time it took for advanced melanoma to worsen compared with Opdivo alone, according to early data from a study released on Wednesday. Patients with previously untreated melanoma that had spread or could not be removed by surgery who received relatlimab plus Opdivo on average went 10.1 months before the deadly skin cancer began to progress, a measure known as median progression-free survival (PFS). The trial has not been running long enough to generate data on whether the combination therapy also extends overall survival in melanoma patients.

  • Bikers and students: India's COVID volunteers

    Motorcycle racers, entrepreneurs, and now, ambulance driversBrothers Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb are part of a growing number of informal volunteers, and volunteer groups, across India...... risking their own health, to try and fight the country's overwhelming coronavirus disaster. The pair respond to hundreds of calls every week: from transferring patients, to picking up dead bodies. Zoheb says that seeing harrowing footage of the health crisis, and hearing accounts of families being overcharged by professional ambulance services, spurred them to volunteer. “So that actually made me very much sad and emotional that this is not the time to sit at home, this is the time to serve my country and the citizens of my country and this is my responsibility as a citizen, rather than blaming on anyone, let me just take it on myself and do my responsibility."Volunteers like them are particularly cropping up in smaller towns, as the pandemic death toll spreads beyond urban centers.Some groups help locate critical care beds and stocks of critical supplies.College student Nicole Cherian has been volunteering with her sister Tina Mary at a Bengaluru graveyard."We are not just sitting around because I feel like when I sit around at home, I feel worse or like even if I don't have a fever, I think that I do but now when I am here, when I am on the ground, I feel like I am fulfilling my purpose kind of thing."On Wednesday Thyrocare, a chain of private laboratories said that two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to coronavirus, fueling fears that the highly infectious India variant has run out of control there.

  • Obama said the right-wing Tea Party movement consisted of 'racist motherf---ers,' new book says

    Obama reportedly unloaded on the GOP-aligned group in private and also referred to Trump as a "f---ing lunatic" and a "corrupt motherf---er."

  • Bill Gates has transferred $3bn in shares to estranged wife since announcing divorce

    Bill Gates’ most recent wealth transfer comes from John Deere landscaping shares

  • 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine need to be checked for contamination and may need to be thrown out

    The millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses haven't been distributed to the public and are from a plagued Emergent BioSolutions facility.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • The freshman who votes against her party most: Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Data: Quorum via Congress.gov; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) votes against her party most often, at a rate of 16.3%, compared to all other freshman members in the House and Senate, data collected by Quorum reveals.Driving the news: The top five freshman members who voted against their party the most are all Republicans — and four of the five are House Republicans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) leads the Senate freshmen, bucking his party 15.8% of the time.Among Democrats, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) leads in the House at 3.55% (she's No. 38 among all freshmen in Congress), and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) leads Senate Democrats at 1.57%.The other side: Alternatively, the following freshman members are in a four-way voting tie for voting with their party 100% of the time. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.), who was sworn in only earlier this monthRep. Troy Nehls (R-Tex.)What they're saying: “I’ll start voting 100% with my party when the GOP votes for conservative America First policies 100% of the time,” Greene told Axios.A spokesman for Tuberville said the senator "promised to be an independent thinker and a common-sense conservative."The former football coach's record shows "he’s a strong conservative who fights for the state of Alabama but isn’t here to go along just to get along.”Worth noting: The newest members of the 117th Congress are majority Republican — 57 Republicans vs. 23 Democrats.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gamers love the 'mind-blowing' graphics on LG's 75-inch 4K TV — and it's $230 off, today only

    You have just a few hours left to save big on this big guy.

  • Hamas lays down its terms as calls for a ceasefire get louder

    Almost 220 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed since the violence erupted, but calls for a ceasefire are getting louder.

  • Navy SEALs are refocusing to fight China and Russia. Here's what current and former members say they're up against.

    After two decades of counterterrorism operations, the Navy's special operators are shifting to take different, more capable foes.

  • Man in custody after video shows him attempting to kidnap girl

    Escambia County officials say video footage shows Jared Paul Stanga allegedly trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl at a Florida bus stop.

  • I made Meghan Markle's 'engagement chicken' for a dinner party and it was so good I almost got a few proposals

    An Insider reporter made the same roast chicken recipe Meghan Markle reportedly used the night Prince Harry proposed.

  • What Bank of America’s new $25 minimum wage means for everyone else

    The competitive wage pressure at the lowest-paying employers may be hitting workers on the next rung up the ladder.