Illinois releases 'naughty list' of rejected vanity plates
The state rejects vanity plate requests that could contain expletives, racial slurs, references to drugs or sex, or suggestions of violence.
The state rejects vanity plate requests that could contain expletives, racial slurs, references to drugs or sex, or suggestions of violence.
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.
The ITC has denied Apple's request to pause the Apple Watch ban until its appeal is done.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
A 1978 Fiat X1/9 in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
Samsung has added a new medication tracking feature to its Health app and it's expected to launch in the US when the app updates later this week.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
Colorado's Supreme Court just banned former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in the March 5 Republican presidential primary using a rarely used U.S. Constitution clause. Here's what that means and what's next.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
Ford has had 53 recalls so far in 2023, an improvement on its performance in 2022 but slightly worse than in 2021.
ShareChat is in final stages of deliberations to secure about $50 million in new funding that trims the startup's valuation to as low as below $1.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Existing backers including Temasek and Tencent are among the investors in advanced stages of talks to invest in the new round, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. ShareChat has had discussions with several potential new investors this year, but many have balked at the opportunity due to the startup's high valuation expectations relative to its currently low revenue, according to one of the potential investors with whom the startup engaged.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
Feeling frisky this festive season? You're not alone. Experts share why hook ups happen when people come home for the holidays.
The scrubby socks go over their feet so they can slide their way to dust-free floors. Grab a pack for yourself, too!
ImpriMed, a California-based precision medicine startup, builds AI-powered dog cancer treatment technology that helps veterinarians identify the most suitable drugs for individual canine and feline blood cancers. The startup, which centers on improving treatment outcomes of dogs and cats with cancer first, now aims to expand its precision medicine technology for human oncology applications. "The ex-vivo live-cell technologies we developed for canine blood cancers are well-applied to the majority of types of human blood cancer as well as feline blood cancers," co-founder and chief executive officer Sungwon Lim said in an interview with TechCrunch.
On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.
Snag the best in tech, beauty, home and more for just $25 or less.
California's Civil Rights Department reached a settlement with Activision Blizzard late last week, two years after the state regulator brought a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, pay inequities and a culture of sexual harassment at the video game company. Activision Blizzard, which publishes hit games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, agreed to pay $54 million and committed to implementing measures to ensure fair pay and equitable promotions. While the settlement's details are ironed out, it is still subject to court approval.