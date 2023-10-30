Illinois Report Card shows some improvement for students

TechCrunch

Meta is to offer an ad-free subscription version of Facebook and Instagram in the European Union, EEA (European Economic Area) and Switzerland, confirming the core of a report in the WSJ earlier this month. The new ad-free subscription will be available from next month, per a Meta blog post. The move follows years of privacy litigation, enforcements and court rulings in the EU -- which have culminated in a situation where Meta can no longer claim a contractual right (nor legitimate interest) to track and profile users for ad targeting.