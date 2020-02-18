Illinois Republicans condemn Trump's Blagojevich pardon

President Trump's own party isn't taking the news that he commuted former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence Tuesday very well.

After Trump issued the executive order, five House Republicans from Illinois — Reps. Darin Lahood (R-Il.), John Shimkus (R-Il.), Adam Kinzinger (R-Il.), Rodney Davis (R-Il.), and Mike Bost (R-Il.) — condemned the move in a letter. They called Blagojevich the "face of public corruption in Illinois" and said they believed his 14-year sentence for essentially selling political appointments when he was governor was "appropriate" and "fair."









The Illinois Republican delegation is not happy. "Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters." pic.twitter.com/nyn3Av0wQ6 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 18, 2020

The news has been received with similar frostiness at the state level. The Republican leader in the Illinois House, State Rep. Jim Durkin, said Blagojevich abused his office, and Trump's decision shows the president isn't concerned about Illinois' vote in the 2020 November election, which — considering Illinois generally leans heavily blue — is probably not far off.









New: Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin says jailed ex-gov Blagojevich was "rogue on steroids" when he "abused the office." Adds, "I guess @realDonaldTrump's not concerned about the state of Illinois next November." pic.twitter.com/vMJ95ve3HO — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 18, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

Mike Bloomberg is not the lesser of two evils

The Democratic Party is weak. Mike Bloomberg could break it.

Ben Affleck says an associate warned 'you'll drink yourself to death' if he didn't drop out of The Batman

