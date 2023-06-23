Illinois restaurants can continue to offer cocktails to-go for another 5 years

A program designed to help restaurants and bars struggling during the height of the pandemic was extended when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law allowing them to continue selling alcohol to-go for at least the next five years.

Julio Cano, a managing partner for the Bien Trucha Group, which operates restaurants like A Toda Madre in Glen Ellyn and Bien Trucha in Geneva, said he’s glad the law was extended on June 9.

“I think there are still people scared to be in a crowd,” Cano said. “And some people got used to eating at home. Selling to-go drinks really helps us because we can sell packages of food and drinks together.”

To-go liquor was originally approved in June 2020. It was set to expire on Jan. 3, 2024, but has been extended until Aug. 1, 2028.

The law still has stipulations for bars and restaurants. Alcohol must be delivered by someone over the age of 21 and the customer’s age must be verified.

All the alcohol has to be sealed in a container and labeled with the drink’s name and ingredients. If the alcohol is picked up in a car, it has to be placed in the trunk. Third-party delivery services such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats are still prohibited from delivering alcohol.

In a statement, Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner said she was pleased with the law, but stressed that the rules need to be followed.

“We are happy that the Illinois hospitality industry can continue to receive the economic benefits of cocktails to-go,” she said. “However, we want to ensure retailers and consumers are able to easily comply with the requirements of the law.”

