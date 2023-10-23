Illinois run game finds success against Badgers
The end of Saturday's loss to Wisconsin is about as brutal as it can get, as Illinois gave up 18 unanswered points just in the fourth quarter and lost 25-21.
The end of Saturday's loss to Wisconsin is about as brutal as it can get, as Illinois gave up 18 unanswered points just in the fourth quarter and lost 25-21.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
Ewers could return at some point during the 2023 season.
The cal prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Humphries was aiming for Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, but made contact with an official instead.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”
Adam Mosseri showed off a new feature in testing on Instagram to his broadcast channel. Sticker creation is coming to Stories and Reels, letting users create custom stickers from their own photos and "eligible" photos from other users.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.