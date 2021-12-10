Illinois sex offender sentenced in Henry County firearm case

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A convicted sex offender from Illinois was sentenced Thursday for bringing a handgun to Henry County.

Richard Dajarel Clinque Hemphill, 29, head pleaded to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Henry Circuit Court 2 Judge Kit Crane imposed a two-year sentence. The Illinois man received credit for 148 days already spent in the Henry County jail.

Hemphill was arrested in March 2020 when he fled from Henry County sheriff's deputies after they had observed him walking along Interstate 70.

According to court documents, Hemphill — from Harvey, a few miles south of Chicago in Cook County, Illinois — ran into a field and wooded area. During the foot pursuit, officers found a 9mm handgun he had dropped near a tree stump while fleeing.

MORE NEWS:

►Muncie man accused of shooting at house, fleeing from police

Hemphill was able to escape from his pursuers at that point, and hitchhiked along Ind. 109 before he was driven into New Castle, where he was later later found "hiding" near a house in the 1600 block of Q Avenue.

He was treated at Henry County Hospital for possible hypothermia and frostbite.

When told his handgun had been found, the Illinois man reportedly told deputies, "I should have threw it in the river."

Because of a 2014 conviction for criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Hemphill was prohibited from possessing guns.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of resisting law enforcement pending against him was dismissed.

Hemphill still faces charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving filed against him in June in Lake County, Indiana.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Sex offender sentenced for firearm conviction