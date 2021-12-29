Illinois sheriff's deputy shot and killed along Interstate 64 near Indiana border

A Wayne County, Illinois, sheriff's deputy was reportedly shot and killed in the line of duty and found along Interstate 64, police said Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post from the Wayne County sheriff's office identified the deputy as Sean Riley. He'd reportedly responded to a vehicle assist call near the Illinois-Indiana border sometime overnight. When another officer arrived on scene Wednesday, he found Riley dead and the deputy's squad car missing.

A procession of police brought Riley to the Vanderburgh County coroner's office. The suspect was still at large as of Wednesday morning. The squad car was found abandoned along the interstate.

According to St. Louis' Fox 2, a possible suspect in Riley's shooting could be also be connected to a carjacking at a St. Peters, Missouri, gas station around 7 a.m.

In that incident, a man reportedly shot another person in the shoulder and fled the scene in the victim's 2017 Chevy Cruze.

"It is believed this is a continuation of events which occurred in Illinois this morning," the St. Peters police department wrote in a Facebook post.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Illinois sheriff's deputy shot and killed along Interstate 64