Illinois shooting leaves 4 women dead, suspect in custody: police

Four women were killed in a "domestic related" shooting south of Chicago early Sunday and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The deadly shooting happened in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in Tinley Park, a village suburb about 30 miles south of Chicago.

Tinley Park authorities said four victims were killed in the shooting. Police have not identified the victims and the circumstances behind the shooting remain unclear at this time.

A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police were asking residents to stay out of the area.

