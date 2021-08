Kankakee County Courthouse in Kankakee, Illinois. (Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)

Two people are dead and at least one more person is injured after an early-morning shooting outside the county courthouse in Kankakee, Illinois.

Local police have several suspects in custody, and Kankakee mayor Christopher Curtis called the attack a “targeted incident.”

The scene of the shooting is now secure, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.