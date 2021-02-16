Illinois will soon begin vaccinating prisoners against COVID-19. Some politicians question state’s priorities

Christy Gutowski, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — After a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois prisons sickened thousands of workers and inmates, the state will begin vaccinating both groups in the coming week — a plan that drew praise from advocates but provoked the ire of some lawmakers who argue criminals should not be prioritized.

The first doses will be administered at the minimum-security East Moline Correctional Center in Rock Island, where nearly half the inmate population has tested positive for COVID-19 since March and four men died of related illnesses, state officials said.

The state will continue distributing the vaccine throughout the Illinois Department of Corrections beginning Feb. 22 with the goal of having the nearly 29,000 inmates and more than 12,000 workers receive their first and second doses by mid-April.

The plan has not come without political wrangling. Pointing to national public health guidelines and studies noting the high risk for infection and death among inmates, advocates for prisoners’ rights in Illinois have pushed to have incarcerated people vaccinated with the same urgency as others who live in congregate settings.

But with senior citizens and essential workers already eligible for vaccinations still struggling to land appointments, some Republican lawmakers have cried foul, especially about the idea of vaccinating younger, healthy inmates.

Citing complaints from constituents unable to schedule their shots, state Sen. Terri Bryant from Murphysboro has called the state’s IDOC vaccination plan unconscionable. A retired 20-year corrections administrator, Bryant noted that some seniors in assisted-living facilities still are waiting to be vaccinated.

“I am not advocating at all that prisons not be vaccinated,” Bryant said in an interview. “I’m asking for equal treatment. So if you are 20 years old and otherwise healthy on the street and you can’t be vaccinated, then you shouldn’t be vaccinated in a prison if you’re 20 years old and otherwise healthy.”

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, of Hawthorn Woods, has urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to make it a priority to vaccinate medically vulnerable people under the age of 65. He said the governor’s recent decision to make this group eligible helps, but McConchie said he remained concerned that prisoners have a guaranteed place in line while others scramble for appointments.

“It’s very difficult to explain to constituents,” McConchie told the Chicago Tribune.

Like other states, Illinois has struggled to contain COVID-19 in its prisons. At the start of the pandemic, the epicenter for IDOC infections was Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet, which accounted for most of the system’s positive cases from March to August.

But a second wave that hit in August spread rapidly throughout the $1.6 billion corrections system. To date, an estimated 10,500 inmates and 4,000 workers have tested positive. For both staff and inmates, that means about 1 in 3 was infected, according to state statistics.

Groups that track national coronavirus data for state and federal prisons, such as The Marshall Project, have ranked Illinois among the states with the most inmate fatalities. Nearly 90 state prisoners have died of a COVID-19 illness since March — a death toll that has nearly tripled since early November, the state’s data shows.

And one staff member — a 64-year-old nurse — has died after contracting the virus.

In addition to providing personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, the corrections department long ago halted in-person visits inside facilities, imposed a staff mask mandate and restricted prisoners to their cells with few exceptions.

At the urging of advocates and a court-appointed medical monitor in a federal consent decree case, the IDOC also expanded its testing program in early December. The department has administered nearly 367,000 tests to workers and inmates since March, including a more than tenfold increase in testing over the last two months.

At a recent Facebook Live event, acting IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys said the department is working with several prisoner advocacy groups and its employees’ union to encourage participation in the vaccination program.

“Everybody is just fatigued. They’re tired. They’re scared,” Jeffreys said of the nearly yearlong fight to defeat the pandemic inside prison walls. “We all want some sense of normalcy. We cannot continue to just test our way out of this.”

More than 500 members of IDOC’s medical and mental health staff were included in the first group of people eligible to be vaccinated in Illinois. Beginning in the coming week, the rest of the IDOC staff and inmates will get their turn in line as part of second eligibility group.

State officials said local health departments will store the vaccine and transport it to correctional facilities, and the doses will be administered by medical technicians with the Illinois National Guard.

A study by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, a nonprofit organization with bipartisan leadership, found a higher rate of COVID-19 deaths among incarcerated people than was true for the general public. The disparity was even greater after adjusting for the sex, age and race of the inmate population.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that states vaccinate corrections workers and inmates at the same time when possible, and infectious disease experts at seven of the nation’s top universities in a December 2020 report urged state governments to prioritize both groups.

Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center in Chicago, said it makes sense to vaccinate the prison population simultaneously with staff and is a decision backed by science. He noted about 1 in 5 inmates is older than 50 and more than 50% of the inmate population has a physical or mental health condition.

“Just like people in nursing homes, they live in congregate settings, with no ability to social distance,” Mills said.

Initially, Illinois placed inmates in a later eligibility group in its vaccination plan. But federal authorities updated guidelines regarding prisons and jails in late December, which helped prompt more than 60 Illinois groups to send a letter to the governor and public health officials asking that state inmates be prioritized.

A Tribune article in December revealed the deadly toll of the pandemic’s second wave in Illinois prisons. Shortly after that, the state moved incarcerated people up in priority.

But Illinois isn’t the only state to reconsider. In the first drafts of state vaccination plans submitted to federal authorities last year, only four states placed incarcerated people early in the vaccination process.

Now, according to national groups such as the COVID Prison Project, at least 24 states and territories have included incarcerated populations in early eligibility groups. In the Midwest, Indiana has placed prisoners in a later phase. Wisconsin is still debating the issue. In Missouri, while correctional staff are prioritized, most imprisoned people will be among the last in the state to be offered a vaccine, according to the COVID Prison Project.

The Pritzker administration has said making younger Illinois residents with underlying medical issues became possible because of increased federal vaccine shipments to the state under the Biden administration and because Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is on track for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as the end of the month.

Andrew Friend, deputy director of Illinois’ public health department’s Office of Preparedness & Response, said these developments are a sign things will get better soon for those who are eligible but still waiting to book an appointment.

There are 100 Illinois National Guard teams that eventually will be able to administer 900,000 vaccinations per week, Friend told lawmakers at the recent virtual Senate hearing. A handful of those teams will administer the vaccine to corrections staff and inmates.

The IDOC is not making vaccinations mandatory, and advocates for inmates say many prisoners may be wary.

“Given our long history of medical abuse and neglect of Black people and incarcerated people, people in prison are understandably skeptical,” said Jennifer Soble, executive director of the Illinois Prison Project. “Building trust through education and an active response to questions and concerns is an important first step to getting our prison population vaccinated.”

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 is partnering in IDOC’s educational campaign to encourage prison workers in the union to be vaccinated.

“That’s our way back to normal,” said Anders Lindall, AFSCME Council 31 spokesman. “That’s the way to protect ourselves, our families, our co-workers and our communities.”

———

(Tribune reporter Dan Petrella contribute to this report.)

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Donald Trump 'voiced concern' about being charged over Capitol Insurrection

    Donald Trump has reportedly voiced concern over the possibility of facing charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot which claimed five lives. Even though Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the former president in the impeachment trial, the Senate Republican leader said Mr Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for what happened. A similar view has been expressed by Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. Also acting US Attorney General, Michael Sherwin did not rule out Mr Trump facing charges.

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Johnson said he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • New Zealand in lockdown as U.K. variant reported

    New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Monday that the more transmissible U.K. COVID-19 variant was found among the latest outbreak of cases, which caused a city-wide lockdown over the weekend.It’s the first time the strain has been detected locally.“I can share that with you now. Late last night we received from ESR, our testing lab, the results of the genome sequencing. Now that's telling us we were right to take the decision we did, it is the UK variant, for those who follow these things closely, B1.1.7. That is the one that's been reported as being more transmissible."On Sunday, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a three-day lockdown when three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city.Two of those cases were the U.K. variant.Authorities said the source of the cases remains unknown.Auckland’s lockdown is New Zealand’s first in six months.The last lockdown appeared to have largely eliminated local transmission, ranking the country as the best in the world at containing the virus in an Australian data index of almost 100 countries.The weekend’s outbreak burst a travel bubble with Australia, which would have suspended the mandated 14-day quarantine for New Zealand travellers.New Zealand's health department said on Monday there were no new community cases, but five in managed isolation facilities.

  • Millions of Texans left shivering in arctic cold without power

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

    President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and wrote the book “Inside Camp David.”

  • Children will be angry looking back at the 'wild and dangerous' online world they were exposed to

    Children will look back on the dangers of social media in the same way we now wonder how children in the past were allowed in cars without seatbelts, England’s Children’s Commissioner has said. Anne Longfield OBE said she feels today’s children will be angry when they grow up and realise they were left exposed to a "wild and dangerous" online environment. It comes as she expressed her "frustration" with the pace of progress being made on duty of care laws to protect children online, which could take years to come into force. In a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, Mrs Longfield said she would "never forget" the self-harm images she saw on social media in the wake of the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell and called for tech bosses to face criminal prosecution if children came to serious harm using their apps. Her comments come as Mrs Longfield prepares to step down as Children’s Commissioner at the end of the month when her term expires. In recent years she has emerged as a staunch proponent for children’s rights online and castigated tech companies for their "cavalier" attitude towards protecting their youngest and most vulnerable users. Mrs Longfield said: “I do think that they [today’s children] will look back on this period and they will see it literally was a time where the digital world was a wild and dangerous place. "I think they will wonder how adults ever let that happen and I think they will look at it in the same way we now look back and wonder how children were allowed to ride in cars without seatbelts.” Mrs Longfield was appointed England’s third Children’s Commissioner in 2015, a role created in 2004 as a result of the inquiry into the death of 8-year-old Victoria Climbie. Throughout her tenure, she has pushed ministers to impose a statutory duty of care on tech giants to better protect children, a measure The Telegraph has also campaigned for since 2018. The Government is currently proposing to appoint Ofcom as a new digital regulator and arm it with powers to levy fines running into the billions of pounds on tech companies, or even ban them from the UK. However, previously mooted powers to launch criminal prosecutions against senior tech executives will not be immediately activated, although Parliament can choose to give the regulator those powers at a later date. Ms Longfield said she felt Ofcom should be able to launch criminal prosecutions from the off if it found failings at tech companies had caused serious damage to children. She said: “It's really important that criminal charges are held because at the end of the day it's comparable to the level of harm that the company is allowing to take place. I think it's justified in those terms and that it will demonstrate the commitment to change that really is needed.” During her tenure, Mrs Longfield said she had seen some harrowing scenes involving children, but one thing she would never forget were the images of self-harm she saw online after the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell. Molly was just six days away from her 15th birthday when her parents found her dead at her home in Harrow, North London, in 2017. Her father Ian later accused Facebook-owned Instagram of "helping to kill" his daughter after it emerged she had been viewing suicide and self-harm images on the app as well as other sites. Following Molly’s death Instagram banned graphic self-harm images from its network.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • Massive search planned for Missouri man missing since Mother's Day

    The 34-year-old Missouri father’s car was found damaged on a 4-wheeler path in Wayne County.

  • David Perdue files paperwork for potential 2022 Senate run

    Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue filed campaign paperwork Monday, opening up the potential for the recently defeated Republican to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. Perdue, 71, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, an early step toward a possible bid to return to Washington. Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched runoff last month against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

  • Mitch McConnell's impeachment two-step portends challenge for Biden and Schumer

    With his words and deeds, Mitch McConnell has shown how to retain power when you no longer hold it. Why it matters: Perhaps the most powerful Senate leader since LBJ, McConnell sets the chamber’s agenda whether in the majority or, as he is now, the minority. This reality has huge consequences as President Biden pushes for coronavirus relief, confirmation of his nominees and legislation crucial to Democrats' popularity ahead of midterms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Kentucky Republican's survival instincts were on display Saturday at the end of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. McConnell previewed, then cast, his influential vote against convicting the former president — only to deliver a blistering condemnation of Trump just after his acquittal, noting he can still be held accountable for his actions in civil or criminal courts.McConnell's two-step allows him to maintain fidelity with the majority of the Republican caucus while trying to damage Trump's chances at a comeback, and claiming some moral high ground with the broader American electorate.In areas where Democrats may now hold the votes to steamroll McConnell — such as using budget reconciliation power to pass COVID relief with a simple majority — he is positioning Republicans as the victims rather than drivers of partisan excess.Don't forget: McConnell enabled Trump throughout his presidency, standing with him through ethically, legally and politically questionable behavior while actively pushing through slates of conservative jurists and a deficit-raising tax cut.Only after the Electoral College made Biden's 2020 election win official did McConnell criticize Trump's behavior and publicly break with him.McConnell telegraphed his impeachment approach with his pre-trial actions: He slow-rolled the proceedings until Trump was out of office, then argued it was unconstitutional to try him because he was out of office. That helped create what Democrats termed a “January exception” to the impeachment process.Flashback: McConnell in 2016 previewed his tactical ruthlessness when he created a different kind of exception — refusing to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s vacancy on the Supreme Court until after President Obama left office.That effectively established precedent to deny an outgoing president a high-court vacancy during his last year if the opposing political party holds the Senate, thus controlling confirmations.Be smart: Biden is president and Chuck Schumer holds the title of Senate majority leader. But Minority Leader McConnell will determine many of their wins and losses for the next two years — just as he did last week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system