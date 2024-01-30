Illinois State Board of Elections votes unanimously to keep Biden, Trump on primary ballot

The Illinois State Board of Elections ruled on Tuesday to keep the Democratic and Republican presidential frontrunners on the primary ballot.

In a joint meeting held in Chicago and Springfield, the state election authority's board voted unanimously to overrule objections filed against President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The rulings mean the primary ballots will include Trump in addition to fellow Republicans former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Ryan Binkley of Texas. DeSantis and Christie have dropped out of the race with DeSantis endorsing Trump.

Biden, author Marianne Williamson, Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips, and Frankie Lozada will be on the Democrat ballot. Early voting for the March primary begins on Feb. 8.

Avoiding setting precedent

The eight-person bipartisan board of four Democrats and four Republicans found Trump had not "knowingly" filed a false statement of candidacy and it lacked jurisdiction to conduct a constitutional analysis.

The board took up the recommendation of hearing officer and retired Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson, who sided with objectors in their argument that Trump knowingly led an insurrection. But determined ruling on the matter required constitutional analysis which was not within ISBE's jurisdiction and should be left to the courts.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court to attend his defamation trial in New York on January 26, 2024. Lawyers in the trial are expected to give their closing arguments. Writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages for defamation by Trump in a federal court in New York, which has the power only to impose a civil penalty, not a criminal conviction.

Jack Vrett, an ISBE member appointed by Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker and former Republican Illinois House candidate, said a ruling in favor of the objectors would open the door to countless litigation against the state.

More: Does the objection to Trump on the Illinois primary ballot have a chance? What we know

"The fact is this board sets the legal standard and the procedural standard for all the electoral boards across the state," he said. "And if we allow them, gave them, the authority to say 'Don't just look at the papers, but actually look at the underlying allegations of misconduct,' that would open up the floodgate."

Trump objectors based their argument on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, known as the insurrection clause. As president, Trump swore an oath to protect the United States which violators said he violated by inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Attorney Matthew Piers, representing the Trump objectors, called ISBE's lack of authority interpretation "novel," saying the board has applied constitutional analysis in prior rulings.

"You may not have anticipated cases of this complexity or this degree of controversy, but that does not change your statutory and constitutional authority," he said from Chicago.

Objectors drew evidence in part from the U.S. House Jan. 6 report which recommended criminal charges be filed against the former president. Scott Gessler and Adam Merrill, Trump's legal counsel, contended that report was partisan and urged it not to be considered valid evidence.

The provision of the 14th Amendment, they said, also does not apply to presidents but instead to "officers of the United States" as listed in the clause.

"Mr. Trump has denied ever participated in an insurrection," said Merrill, a Chicago-based attorney. "He never advocated violence — there's nothing in the record that suggests that he did."

The possibility remains for the courts in Illinois to issue a ruling. Objectors have five days to appeal the ISBE decision.

Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., have said the U.S. Supreme Court should rule in a similar case in Colorado that removed Trump from the ballot. A prior ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court has been paused as the nation's high court will hear oral arguments on Feb. 8.

Biden objections

President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the SCDP First-in-the-Nation dinner in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 27, one week ahead of the state's Democratic primary for the 2024 presidential election.

Three objections were filed against Biden, all of which were overruled unanimously.

The first claimed Biden's nomination papers should be thrown out since they were notarized by a notary public from Washington D.C. Biden's defense cited precedent from a 1996 case involving former President Bill Clinton and the board ultimately ruled that he could use notary publics outside the state.

The other challenges asserted Biden had also violated the 14th Amendment by providing "aid and comfort" to enemies of the U.S.

Kevin Morphew, representing Biden in the remaining challenges again asserted the challenges were policy disagreements and not based on anything that would make the candidate ineligible to hold public office.

This story will be updated.

Contact Patrick M. Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois primary ballots will include Trump and Biden