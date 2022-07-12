Illinois State Police asks for public’s help in solving East St. Louis slaying

Authorities in East St. Louis are asking the public’s help in solving the shooting death of a 64-year-old man.

William C. Clanton, 64, of East St. Louis, was shot June 24 at 11:23 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

“ Clanton was shot by suspects in a passing vehicle,” the release states. “The vehicle is described as a newer, dark colored sedan with dark window tint, chrome trim around the windows, and driver door damage.”

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Clanton was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police are jointly investigating the homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-301-0807, East St. Louis Police at 618-482-6600 or Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).