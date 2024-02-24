Illinois State Police to conduct March roadside safety checks

Feb. 24—WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police Troop Commander Captain Joseph Blanchette announced this week that the ISP will conduct roadside safety checks in Whiteside County during the month of March.

The use of roadside safety checks combine public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public, a release from the ISP states, and that the ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

They will also be watchful for drivers driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving, and any Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

Roadside safety checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.