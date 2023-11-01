Dashcam video released Tuesday shows the horrifying moment an Illinois State Police officer was allegedly fired upon by a Chicago man last week near Springfield.

On Oct. 24, just before 11:00 p.m., officials say ISP officer Dakotah Champman-Green stopped Cristobal Santana in the 1600 block of Toronto Road.

The video shows Santana get out of the vehicle during the stop and exchange gunfire with Chapman-Green. Police say Santana fired at least 10 shots and that the officer was struck several times.

Officials say that Santana also allegedly beat Chapman-Green, causing facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed.

Illinois State Police released video on Tuesday that shows the horrific shooting of a state trooper by a Chicago man last week in downstate Springfield.

Shocking video reveals violent confrontation in downstate Springfield

According to police, Santana fled the scene but was taken into custody a few hours later.

Police say Santana was a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Adrianna Lopez. She was shot Sunday night near her home in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue in Chicago.

New video shows horrific moment an Illinois State Trooper was shot.

Officials say Chapman-Green and Santana remain in the hospital.





Original article source: Illinois State Police dashcam captures moment Chicago murder suspect fires shots at officer