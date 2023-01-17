Illinois State Police investigate death of woman in southern Illinois county jail

The death of a woman who was being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Mount Vernon is under investigation by Illinois State Police.

Cady Moore, 31, of Mount Vernon was found unresponsive in her jail cell Sunday, the state police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Jail personnel activated EMS and performed CPR. Moore was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased,” according to the news release.

An autopsy is pending, and no other information about the death was released.

The news release did not say why Moore was being held in the county jail.

Illinois State Police is conducting the investigation at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.