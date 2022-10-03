Illinois State Police investigate shootings on metro-east interstate. One injury reported

Someone in a pickup truck has fired at two motorists - in separate incidents about a week apart - on southbound Interstate 55 in the metro-east. One of the motorists suffered a leg wound, Illinois State Police said Monday.

The description of the suspect vehicle in both shootings is “very similar,” police said in a news release.

Also, the shootings occurred near each other near the border of Madison and St. Clair counties.

The most recent shooting occurred at 9:55 p.m. Sunday near milepost 5 on I-55. The victim reported someone inside a dark gray or black pickup truck, possibly a four-door, fired an unknown number of shots at their vehicle, police said.

The motorist was not injured and no arrests have been made.

The other shooting occurred about 12:16 a.m. Sept. 25 near milepost 6 on I-55.

This victim told troopers someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck fired shots at them.

“The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at a local hospital. The suspect vehicle and occupants have not been located,” the news release stated.

The two shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the two shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.