Illinois State Police investigating death of Taylorville man in rural Christian County

Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting death of a Taylorville man in rural Christian County Monday.

James C. Lindsay, 46, was shot as he attempted to steal a man's work truck from his residence, according to police. ISP said a woman was leaving her home with her daughter at about 5:19 a.m. when she noticed her husband's 1993 International work truck running in the driveway.

She called her husband, who came out carrying a firearm. According to police, as the woman and her daughter tried to leave, Lindsay rammed the driver's side door of her vehicle, pushing it through the driveway. In response, her husband fired the weapon, hitting Lindsay and killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP's Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4 and Division of Forensic Services Crime Scene Investigators will lead the investigation following a request from the Christian County Sheriff's Office.

The Christian County State's Attorney has yet to file charges, pending the investigation.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Shooting death of Taylorville man under investigation by ISP