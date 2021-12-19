Illinois State Police investigating after Jerseyville shootout leaves suspect dead

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation for Zone 6 is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 18000 block of U.S. 67 in Jerseyville.

According to a news release, an unknown suspect entered a home about 3:30 p.m. Saturday and held its resident hostage for several hours before the resident escaped and called police.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to the home.

“Reportedly, a subject fired shots at deputies and the deputies returned fire,” the release stated. “After the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System arrived on scene, officers were able to enter the home and clear the residence.

“The subject was found deceased a short time later. At this time, it is unknown if the subject was struck by gunfire from the officers.”

The release gave no further information.