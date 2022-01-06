Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison County

Illinois State Police were called to investigate a shooting involving a South Roxana Police officer and suspect in a domestic dispute Tuesday night.

According to a release from the South Roxana Police Department, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Rose Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly assaulted several residents in the home, the release stated.

The suspect then wielded a knife in an attempted attack on the first officer to arrive at the scene, according to a release from the state police. The officer drew his weapon and shot the suspect. Back-up officers from the South Roxana Police Department arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody, the release stated.

The suspect was transported to a local trauma center for non life-threatening injuries, police said. The release did not say if the police officer was injured.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday evening.

South Roxana Police referred all questions to the Illinois State Police. The investigation is still active, so no additional information is available, ISP stated.