Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Jul. 5—ST. JOSEPH — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Champaign County Monday night that left one person dead.

At 7:47 p.m. Monday, ISP troopers assisted Danville police, Vermilion County Sheriff's deputies and Champaign County Sheriff's deputies in a pursuit throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Clinton, Iowa.

After briefly losing sight of the vehicle, it was located again in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East. In a search of the area, an Illinois Department of Natural Resources officer located the suspect in a detached garage.

According to state police, the suspect engaged in a standoff and ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the location. Police said the suspect refused to comply and an ISP trooper discharged their firearm. The suspect was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.

This investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.

No other information was released.