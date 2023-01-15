Illinois State Police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old in East St. Louis

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male in East St. Louis on Saturday.

Members of the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to the 800 block of North 80th Steet at about 3:27 p.m. to an apparent homicide. According to a release from state police, the man was found fatally injured, having been struck by gunfire.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Police continue to investigate the circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or PSEG agents at 618-343-5239. Witnesses can remain anonymous.