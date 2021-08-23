Illinois State Police investigating shooting on Eisenhower expressway

Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
The inbound Eisenhower Expressway was closed for several hours Monday afternoon while the Illinois State Police investigated a shooting, authorities said.

State police received a report around 2:15 p.m. that two people were shot on I-290 near California Avenue and had arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, state police Trooper Philip Ayala said.

The inbound lanes were closed at Western Avenue for about 2½ hours, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. They reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Ayala said he did not immediately have additional information about the shooting.

