Illinois State Police, local authorities investigate death in southwestern Illinois town

Illinois State Police are investigating the Nov. 13 death of a man found dead in the Greene County town of Roodhouse.

Jarrod E. McDonald, 44, was found dead along Northeast 450 Avenue, according to a news release from state police in Collinsville. The Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 was asked to investigate.

``The official cause and manner of death will be released by the Greene County Coroner’s office once a final autopsy and toxicology reports are received,” the release states.

Roodhouse police, the county sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office assisted in the investigation, according to the release. “This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time,” the release states.





