Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford, investigation ongoing

A man died after a traffic stop in Rockford Sunday night.

According to the Illinois State Police, officers conducted a traffic stop about 8 p.m. Sunday on a vehicle near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street in Rockford.

"During the stop, an ambulance was called to the scene at the request of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle," Illinois State Police trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said in a statement to the Register Star.

"The subject was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time."

Information being widely shared on social media Tuesday accusing the Rockford Police Department of being involved in the death is not true, Police Chief Carla Redd confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Rockford police are not involved, Redd said.

The Facebook page "Rockford Crime Watchers" posted late Monday night that a 34-year-old man was pulled over for tinted windows at 8th Street and 5th Avenue and "choked to death by RPD."

"We have been made aware of inaccurate information being posted on social media regarding the death of Lamar Bell. RPD had no involvement in this incident," the Rockford Police Department posted on its Twitter account. "We've been forthcoming with information as quickly as possible when an incident of such magnitude has occurred within RPD."

The victim has been identified by family and friends as Lamar Bell.

A Facebook poster by the name of Ty Rahn identified himself as Bell's son and wrote:

"Protest tomorrow morning for my dad. Meet me there or beat me there. I’m not stopping till my dad gets justice."

Exactly, when and where the protest is to take place was not clear.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford